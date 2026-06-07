Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev looks to break grand slam jinx
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev is into his fourth final and that should help him against Cobolli, into his maiden final.
- 42 Sec agoFormer British No.1 Tim Henman backs Cobolli
- 8 Mins agoCourt Phillipe-Chatrier all set!
- 23 Mins agoHead-to-Head!
- 34 Mins agoSome interesting bits about Zverev!
- 43 Mins agoSome interesting bits about Cobolli!
- 54 Mins agoZverev's story in short!
- 59 Mins agoWhat Cobolli said!
- 1 Hr agoWhat Zverev said!
- 10:23 AM IST, June 7Hello and welcome to the Zverev-Cobolli final
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Whoever wins today the French Open -- Germany's Alexander Zverev or Italy's Flavio Cobolli -- will be winning their first grand slam. Zverev, however, goes into the match as a red-hot favourite for the simple reason that he is much more experienced. It's his fourth final, and that he has won three contests against Cobolli and lost just one....Read More
The Italian also has one advantage going into the game. It's that he had got a walkover in the semifinals after his opponent and fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi pulled out on account of a viral illness. Which means going into the final, Cobolli will be absolutely fresh. In tennis, an extra break can help a player a lot. Although it can also backfire since the rhythm gets broken.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Former British No.1 Tim Henman backs Cobolli
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: “Flavio Cobolli has got that happy-go-lucky appearance and mindset and he's always having fun. Winning or losing, he's playing with that flair and passion and that's been clear in his run through this tournament. He is out there playing the best tennis of his life and enjoying every step of the way,” Henman said on TNT Sports.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Court Phillipe-Chatrier all set!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: A group of boys and girls come up with a nice, little dance performance. The match is going to start soon at Court Phillipe-Chatrier! Stay tuned! It promises to be a cracker.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Head-to-Head!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: It's in favour of Zverev. He has won three and lost one against Cobolli. The Italian upset Zverev in Munich earlier this year. The German then avenged himself in Madrid, in late April.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Some interesting bits about Zverev!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: To begin with, he is really tall at 6'6''. Weighs 90kg. He turned professional 13 years ago. To date he has won 24 titles. The highest he has reached in the ranking is No.2 -- four years ago.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Some interesting bits about Cobolli!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: He is six feet and weighs 74kg. He turned professional in 2020. His coach is his father, Stefano Cobolli, a former ATP professional player. Flavio is right-handed and has a two-handed backhand.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev's story in short!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev should win his first grand slam tonight. Tennis can't be that cruel to him. He has been playing for a long time, but unfortunately for him, he has played in an era where some of the greatest of the game also plied their trade, like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
And then after those two, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz burst on the scene with extraordinary talent. Having said that, he can't afford to lose focus against Cobolli, even though the latter is playing his first final. His game on clay is quite solid, and on his day, he can certainly pull off an upset.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: What Cobolli said!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: 10th-seed Cobolli, on the other hand, is hopeful that the extended break is going to help him. Remember he had a walkover in the semis. "Sometimes it helps. Sometimes it doesn't. Maybe having almost four days off is a lot, so you lose the rhythm, but I think also during the warm-up I played well. I think I'll be ready for the final, for sure, but I also know that I'll be fresh. Maybe it'll help, maybe not. I'll tell you after the final," he said.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: What Zverev said!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: "I look forward to playing him in the final. Of course, it's his first final, so I'm happy for him that he reached it. He's a great player and a great guy. I like him. I like his dad a lot. Two very good people, just generally. We got closer at the Laver Cup in 2024 in Berlin ... he's just a nice person. He has a good heart. He's extremely funny if you get to know him," second-seed Zverev, who beat Jakub Mensik in the semifinals, said.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to the Zverev-Cobolli final
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev has long been waiting for his first grand slam. Will it be his day today? He has long been playing professional tennis and deserves to win a grand slam. 24-year-old Cobolli, on the other hand, is playing is first final. He may not have a lot of experience but he is quite good on clay.