Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev looks to break grand slam jinx

Jun 07, 2026 5:52:13 PM IST

Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev should win his first grand slam tonight. Tennis can't be that cruel to him. He has been playing for a long time, but unfortunately for him, he has played in an era where some of the greatest of the game also plied their trade, like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

And then after those two, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz burst on the scene with extraordinary talent. Having said that, he can't afford to lose focus against Cobolli, even though the latter is playing his first final. His game on clay is quite solid, and on his day, he can certainly pull off an upset.