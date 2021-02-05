All players negative after Australian Open coronavirus scare: organisers
"All tests conducted on AO quarantine participants yesterday have returned negative results," said a tweet on the tournament's official Twitter account.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
All tennis players and officials who were tested for Covid-19 after a coronavirus scare ahead of the Australian Open have returned negative results, organisers said Friday.
