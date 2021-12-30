Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tests positive for COVID-19

The 30-year-old Russian confirmed she has the coronavirus and is isolating after arriving in Australia on Tuesday.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia(USA TODAY Sports)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 01:26 PM IST
AP |

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for COVID-19, casting doubt on her place in the Australian Open beginning Jan. 17.

“I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai,” Pavlyuchenkova said on social media Thursday.

“But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

“Now it's important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I'll be back on court when it's safe for everyone.”

Pavlyuchenkova is coming off one of her best seasons.

After making her first Grand Slam final in June — a loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros — Pavlyuchenkova is now ranked a career-high 11th. Pavlyuchenkova, whose best result at Melbourne Park is reaching the quarterfinals in 2017, 2019 and 2020, is still searching for her first major singles title.

The opening event of the women's season is the WTA 500 in Adelaide, starting on Sunday. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
