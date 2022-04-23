Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andrey Rublev to face Fabio Fognini in Belgrade semifinals

Andrey Rublev of Russia returns a ball to Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka during their tennis quarter final match of the Serbia Open tennis tournament in Belgrade.(AP)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 10:35 AM IST
PTI | , Belgrade

Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini will face off in the Serbia Open semifinals after they each picked up wins in the quarterfinals.

Rublev held serve throughout as he swept aside Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3 for his 21st win of 2022. That ranked him second on tour, behind only Stefanos Tsitsipas on 23, and ended a relatively lean run for the Russian, who had not won back-to-back matches since reaching the Indian Wells final more than a month ago.

Fognini had a tougher time against Oscar Otte, swiftly going 5-2 down in the first set before winning seven consecutive games to set the Italian on course for a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic set up a semifinal with Karen Khachanov after they won their quarterfinals on Thursday.

The semifinals are on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
