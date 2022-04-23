Home / Sports / Tennis / Andrey Rublev to face Fabio Fognini in Belgrade semifinals
tennis

Andrey Rublev to face Fabio Fognini in Belgrade semifinals

  • Fognini had a tough time against Oscar Otte, swiftly going 5-2 down in the first set before winning seven consecutive games to set the Italian on course for a 7-5, 6-4 win.
Andrey Rublev of Russia returns a ball to Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka during their tennis quarter final match of the Serbia Open tennis tournament in Belgrade.(AP)
Andrey Rublev of Russia returns a ball to Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka during their tennis quarter final match of the Serbia Open tennis tournament in Belgrade.(AP)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Belgrade

Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini will face off in the Serbia Open semifinals after they each picked up wins in the quarterfinals.

Rublev held serve throughout as he swept aside Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3 for his 21st win of 2022. That ranked him second on tour, behind only Stefanos Tsitsipas on 23, and ended a relatively lean run for the Russian, who had not won back-to-back matches since reaching the Indian Wells final more than a month ago.

Fognini had a tougher time against Oscar Otte, swiftly going 5-2 down in the first set before winning seven consecutive games to set the Italian on course for a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic set up a semifinal with Karen Khachanov after they won their quarterfinals on Thursday.

The semifinals are on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andrey rublev fabio fognini
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out