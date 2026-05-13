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Andy Murray confirms next coaching gig after leaving Novak Djokovic's team, joins Jack Draper for Wimbledon prep

Murray and Draper shared a brotherly relationship during the Scot's late playing days, and will be trying to capitalise on that connection.

Published on: May 13, 2026 10:06 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Andy Murray will mark his return to the ATP tour in a coaching capacity this summer, joining the camp of his compatriot Jack Draper for the grass court swing – meaning the legendary Brit is set to make a reappearance at the grounds of SW19 for Wimbledon this year, where he was a famous two-time champion in 2013 and 2016.

Jack Draper is seeking a statement tournament at WImbledon on return from injury.(PA/Sky)

This marks Murray’s second stint in coaching on the ATP level, having joined his close friend and rival Novak Djokovic for the early part of the 2025 season. The duo only lasted six months, with Murray’s role in the Serb’s camp being to help him navigate tennis with an ageing body and physical struggles.

If players with physical struggles turn to a player of Andy Murray’s warrior mentality, then the union with Jack Draper is a match made in heaven. The left-handed player has struggled with massive injuries over the last six to eight months, and is also set to miss the French Open due to a knee issue. He is aiming at a return in time for his home slam at Wimbledon.

Draper is seen as Murray’s successor among high-profile Brits on the men’s tennis tour, but his rise has been interrupted by a fragile body. Similar to Murray, Draper’s strength is a rock-solid two-handed backhand and on-court athleticism.

Draper is expected to make his comeback at the grass-court Stuttgart event in the week following the French Open, before likely featuring at the Queen’s Club tournament in London. Wimbledon will follow that, where Draper is set to enter unseeded, making him a potential early nightmare for high-ranked players like Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Tennis News / Andy Murray confirms next coaching gig after leaving Novak Djokovic's team, joins Jack Draper for Wimbledon prep
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