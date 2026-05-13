Andy Murray confirms next coaching gig after leaving Novak Djokovic's team, joins Jack Draper for Wimbledon prep

Andy Murray will mark his return to the ATP tour in a coaching capacity this summer, joining the camp of his compatriot Jack Draper for the grass court swing – meaning the legendary Brit is set to make a reappearance at the grounds of SW19 for Wimbledon this year, where he was a famous two-time champion in 2013 and 2016.

Jack Draper is seeking a statement tournament at WImbledon on return from injury.(PA/Sky)

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This marks Murray’s second stint in coaching on the ATP level, having joined his close friend and rival Novak Djokovic for the early part of the 2025 season. The duo only lasted six months, with Murray’s role in the Serb’s camp being to help him navigate tennis with an ageing body and physical struggles.

If players with physical struggles turn to a player of Andy Murray’s warrior mentality, then the union with Jack Draper is a match made in heaven. The left-handed player has struggled with massive injuries over the last six to eight months, and is also set to miss the French Open due to a knee issue. He is aiming at a return in time for his home slam at Wimbledon.

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{{^usCountry}} Although Murray recently spoke about easing into the world of tennis coaching on the pro tour, instead preferring to spend time with his family. However, his current role with Draper might be more of a mentorship, with the younger player also onboarding a team provided by the Lawn Tennis Association. Murray's grass court expertise highly desired on tour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Murray recently spoke about easing into the world of tennis coaching on the pro tour, instead preferring to spend time with his family. However, his current role with Draper might be more of a mentorship, with the younger player also onboarding a team provided by the Lawn Tennis Association. Murray's grass court expertise highly desired on tour {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Draper parted ways with experienced coach Jamie Delgado, who himself was part of Murray’s coaching team when the Scot reached world number one in 2016. Delgado is the linking factor between Draper and Murray, both of whom have a tight bond as compatriots, having spent significant time together while representing Britain in the Davis Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Draper parted ways with experienced coach Jamie Delgado, who himself was part of Murray’s coaching team when the Scot reached world number one in 2016. Delgado is the linking factor between Draper and Murray, both of whom have a tight bond as compatriots, having spent significant time together while representing Britain in the Davis Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tennis fans will remember a memorable video of an inebriated Draper riding along in Murray’s car, with the older fan playing up an exasperated figure as he took care of his younger teammate. Although their relationship might be more professional this summer, this behind-the-scenes bond could serve both well as they attempt to make stronger forays into their respective fields. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tennis fans will remember a memorable video of an inebriated Draper riding along in Murray’s car, with the older fan playing up an exasperated figure as he took care of his younger teammate. Although their relationship might be more professional this summer, this behind-the-scenes bond could serve both well as they attempt to make stronger forays into their respective fields. {{/usCountry}}

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Draper is seen as Murray’s successor among high-profile Brits on the men’s tennis tour, but his rise has been interrupted by a fragile body. Similar to Murray, Draper’s strength is a rock-solid two-handed backhand and on-court athleticism.

Draper is expected to make his comeback at the grass-court Stuttgart event in the week following the French Open, before likely featuring at the Queen’s Club tournament in London. Wimbledon will follow that, where Draper is set to enter unseeded, making him a potential early nightmare for high-ranked players like Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.

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