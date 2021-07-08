'Angelique Kerber brought the best out of me': Ashleigh Barty after making 'dream' Wimbledon final

Calling the semifinal against Angelique Kerber, one of the best tennis matches that she has ever played, Australia's Ashleigh Barty said she is really proud of herself for fulfilling her childhood dream' of advancing to a Wimbledon final.

Barty beat Kerber in straight sets - 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) - in the semifinal at the Centre Court on Thursday on make her Wimbledon single's final.

"Angelique brought the best out of me and now I have a chance on Saturday to live out a childhood dream," said Barty in post-match presentation.

Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the final since her idol and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second Wimbledon title in 1980.

"It's incredible, it was as close to as good a tennis match that I have ever played," said Barty who fired eight aces and 38 winners.

"It was a hell of a match from the first ball."

"I am really proud of myself and my team. It's been an incredible journey, full of ups and downs."

The World No.1, who landed 88% of her first serves, almost 20 per cent more than her opponent - recovered from 1-4 down in the second set to triumph and move one win away from capturing a second Grand Slam title after her 2019 French Open victory.

Barty was able to put together a sequence of winning points that Kerber was unable to match -- twice rattling off 10 points in a row.

Kerber, also a former Australian Open and US Open champion, saw her 10-match win streak end at the hands of Barty.

However, the 33-year-old will be encouraged that she has perhaps turned around a slump which began after her 2018 Wimbledon triumph.

Thursday's semi-final appearance was her best performance at a Grand Slam since that title victory three years ago.

