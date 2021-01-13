Ankita falls short again, loses final round of Australian Open Qualifiers
Ankita Raina's bid to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw failed yet again when she lost the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event to Serbian Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.
In the women's singles qualifiers being held in Dubai, Ankita lost the third and final round 2-6 6-3 1-6 to her Serbian opponent in almost two hours.
Not being able to win points on her first serve hurt Ankita.
It was the Indian's sixth attempt to qualify for a competition at the grand stage.
Her defeat means that Sumit Nagal will be the only Indian to compete in the singles event of the first Grand Slam of the season.
Nagal has been awarded a wild card entry into the men's singles.
Ramkumar Ramanathan had lost in the first round of the men's singles event while Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his second round to French player Constant Lestienne 2-6 3-6.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Missed opportunity' as Raina falters in final Australian Open qualifying hurdle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita falls short again, loses final round of Australian Open Qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Korda continues progress with maiden ATP final spot at Delray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita moves to final round, Ramkumar bows out of Australian Open Qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin beats Putintseva to reach Abu Dhabi quarterfinals
- Kenin posted 57 unforced errors to Putintseva's 43 but still prevailed 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 over the 13th-seeded Putintseva.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Christian Harrison upsets Garin at Delray Beach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Svitolina in Abu Dhabi round 3, Pliskova loses to qualifier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German Zverev splits with coach Ferrer ahead of new season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To find success, we must do things the right way: Somdev Devvarman
- Four years since he retired as a professional tennis player, Somdev Devvarman is ready return to the game - this time as a coach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin into Abu Dhabi round 3 after Flipkens injures ankle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis ‘21: Covid questions key; Nadal, Djokovic eye records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox