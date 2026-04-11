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Ankita's defeat ends India's World Group Play-offs hopes

Ankita's defeat ends India's World Group Play-offs hopes

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 05:31 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Ankita Raina waged a spirited fight before going down in straight sets to South Korea's Dayeon Back, as India were knocked out of the World Cup Play-offs race in the Billie Jean King Cup here on Saturday, the final day of the competition.

Ankita's defeat ends India's World Group Play-offs hopes

Placed fourth in the standings at the start of the day, India needed a 3-0 win over Korea to break into the top two. Captain Vishal Uppal opted for his most experienced player Ankita to begin the crucial tie, but Dayeon Back quelled the home challenge to break Indian hearts.

Ranked 581 and aged 33, Ankita played her heart out after an indifferent opening set against the 343rd-ranked Korean, but that was not enough as she lost 1-6 5-7 in one hour and 55 minutes. Ankita had not played a singles match before this match in the tournament, competing only in doubles.

India will now strive to win the remaining two matches and with a likely fourth-place finish, they will remain in the Asia/Oceania Group I.

Much to the delight of the sparse home crowd, Ankita got on the board by breaking Dayeon in the next game, but there was no shift in momentum. She dropped serve again in the seventh game to concede the opening set, yet another drop shot landing wide proving costly.

Ankita significantly cut down on her unforced errors in the second set and even held serve at love, staying neck-and-neck with Dayeon till the eighth game. Growing in confidence, she urged the crowd to cheer louder after executing a stunning drop shot in the seventh game.

She then had a chance to nose ahead in the eighth game when Dayeon made a string of unforced errors. Ankita squandered the first break point but earned another, which she converted after the Korean sent a return long.

Ankita could not capitalise on the break and dropped her serve immediately. The final slide came when at 30-15 she could not pick up a half-volley, followed that with consecutive returns on the, allowing Dayoen to serve out the match in the next game.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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