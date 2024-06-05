Aryna Sabalenka faces shock defeat in French Open quarterfinals, loses to Mirra Andreeva

Aryna Sabalenka became the second seeded player to face an upset on Wednesday at the French Open quarterfinals, as she faced a three-set defeat at the hands of Mirra Andreeva. The Belarusian second seed faced a 7-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat against Andreeva, setting up a semi-final clash against Jasmine Paolini of Italy, who defeated Elena Rybakina earlier on the day. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva(AP)

Having won her last two meetings with Andreeva comfortably, Belarusian Sabalenka wasted little time getting to work as the Australian Open champion cranked up her big shots to go ahead 3-1 before her serve came undone in the opening set.

A suddenly out-of-sorts Sabalenka called the trainer out and had medication for illness after the 17-year-old Andreeva surged to a 5-3 lead and sensed a real opportunity to cause a massive upset on the biggest stage.

But Sabalenka regrouped to force a tiebreak where the 2023 semi-finalist seized the advantage with a stunning drop shot on set-point, but appeared to struggle physically again at the start of the next set.

She got a time violation for taking too long between games as she crouched to her knees to recover at one point, and looked agitated at 4-2 down, eventually allowing her Russian opponent to take the match into a decider.

After an exchange of breaks, the pair were locked in a high-quality battle that thrilled fans on Court Philippe Chatrier but Andreeva held her own and broke Sabalenka in the final game to complete a memorable victory on her second match point.