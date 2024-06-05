 Aryna Sabalenka faces shock defeat in French Open quarterfinals, loses to Mirra Andreeva | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aryna Sabalenka faces shock defeat in French Open quarterfinals, loses to Mirra Andreeva

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 05, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Aryna Sabalenka faced an upset in the French Open quarterfinals, facing a three-set defeat to the unseeded Mirra Andreeva.

Aryna Sabalenka became the second seeded player to face an upset on Wednesday at the French Open quarterfinals, as she faced a three-set defeat at the hands of Mirra Andreeva. The Belarusian second seed faced a 7-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat against Andreeva, setting up a semi-final clash against Jasmine Paolini of Italy, who defeated Elena Rybakina earlier on the day.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva(AP)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva(AP)

Having won her last two meetings with Andreeva comfortably, Belarusian Sabalenka wasted little time getting to work as the Australian Open champion cranked up her big shots to go ahead 3-1 before her serve came undone in the opening set.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

A suddenly out-of-sorts Sabalenka called the trainer out and had medication for illness after the 17-year-old Andreeva surged to a 5-3 lead and sensed a real opportunity to cause a massive upset on the biggest stage.

But Sabalenka regrouped to force a tiebreak where the 2023 semi-finalist seized the advantage with a stunning drop shot on set-point, but appeared to struggle physically again at the start of the next set.

She got a time violation for taking too long between games as she crouched to her knees to recover at one point, and looked agitated at 4-2 down, eventually allowing her Russian opponent to take the match into a decider.

After an exchange of breaks, the pair were locked in a high-quality battle that thrilled fans on Court Philippe Chatrier but Andreeva held her own and broke Sabalenka in the final game to complete a memorable victory on her second match point.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much moreExplore now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Aryna Sabalenka faces shock defeat in French Open quarterfinals, loses to Mirra Andreeva
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On