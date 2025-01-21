Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aryna Sabalenka sees off Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semifinals

Reuters |
Jan 21, 2025 04:03 PM IST

Sabalenka's quest for a third straight title at Melbourne Park gained momentum.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a battling 6-2 2-6 6-3 win over Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, as her quest for a third straight title at Melbourne Park gained momentum.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her quarterfinal match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia(AP)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her quarterfinal match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia(AP)

Sabalenka had looked shaky early in her quest to become the first woman to complete a "three-peat" since Martina Hingis from 1997-99 and the top seed had to manage gusty winds and a gutsy opponent to extend her Melbourne win streak to 19 matches.

"Honestly, I was just praying today. I was just praying to put the ball back in these tough conditions," Sabalenka said.

"We both were trying to put the ball back. It was very difficult to play. She played amazing tennis, aggressive. I'm super happy I was able to somehow magically win this match."

After three straightforward holds of serve at the start of the match, Sabalenka displayed the variety she has added to her game with a drop shot from deep to earn break points and then converted it with a more familiar backhand bullet.

Pavlyuchenkova, who has the word "MEOW" tattooed on her leg in sharp contrast to the tiger on Sabalenka's arm, attempted to claw her way back in a tight game that followed but only found herself in more trouble down 4-1 after a shot into the net.

"I was born in the year of tiger and I literally dreamt for six months about getting a tiger tattoo," Sabalenka added of the animal that has become her totem.

"After six months of this crazy dream, I was like 'you know what, I have to go and get it done' and now, it's a reminder to never give up and just stay aggressive, stay hungry and push yourself no matter what what's going on in your life."

A running crosscourt winner handed Sabalenka the first set but the 26-year-old Belarusian squandered break points early in the next set before surrendering her serve for the first time, as Pavlyuchenkova showed her own repertoire of big shots.

Sabalenka splashed cold water on her face after dropping serve again to go 4-1 down and despite pulling one back with a sliced winner, the world number one allowed Pavlyuchenkova to level up the contest on Rod Laver Arena.

The breaks of serve flowed at the start of the decider before Sabalenka settled herself with a hold to go ahead 3-2 and then 5-3 up with a crucial break, which allowed her to secure victory and book a clash with her best friend Paula Badosa.

"Sometimes maybe it's good to have these tough battles, to go through it, to be tougher for the last stages of the tournament," Sabalenka said.

“I wish I would win this match in straight sets but it is how it is. I'm glad I'm in the semis and I cannot wait to play against Paula.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On