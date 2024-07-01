Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon 2024 with shoulder injury; Russian lucky loser Erika Andreeva enters draw

Aryna Sabalenka has opted to withdraw from the Wimbledon Championships due to a shoulder injury, the Grand Slam organisers announced on Monday. The Australian Open champion and world number three played in two semi-finals of the All England Club. Sabalenka is replaced in the main draw by Russian lucky loser Erika Andreeva. Sabalenka's replacement will face American qualifier Emina Bektas in the first round of the Grand Slam event. Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts as she plays against Russia's Mirra Andreeva (AFP)

Sabalenka hinted at the weekend that she may be forced to pull out of the Grand Slam tournament after suffering the injury at the recent Berlin tournament. "I'm not 100 percent fit now," admitted the Belarusian. "There is always a chance, yeah. It's really a specific injury, and it's really a rare one," Sabalenka responded when she was asked about withdrawing from the Wimbledon Championships.

Sabalenka's impressive run

Sabalenka struggled with illness at the French Open in her stunning defeat to 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals. The Belarusian also suffered a lower back injury this season. Sabalenka claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2023. Regarded as one of the finest players in the women's singles division, Sabalenka contested the semi-finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year. She also made it to the final of the US Open.

'I tried everything to get myself ready but…'

“Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play The Championships this year. I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating,” Sabalenka said. "I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would only make things much worse. This tournament means so much to me and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year,” she added.