From Andy Murray to Simona Halep, tennis icons react as as Ash Barty announces retirement at 25

Ash Barty left her fans shocked on Wednesday morning as she announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 25. Soon after her announcement, the three-time grand slam winner was lauded as one “great champions” of tennis.

Barty, who has not played since her Australian Open triumph earlier this year, retires as the world number one. Her decision saw overwhelming reactions on social media, with several tennis stars sending heartfelt messages on Twitter.

Barty made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared an emotional interview with former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua.

“It’s the first time I’ve actually said it out loud and, yeah, it’s hard to say. But I’m so happy, and I’m so ready,” she said.

“I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent.”

“I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself.

“I’ve said it to my team multiple times – `I just don’t have that in me anymore.’ Physically, I have nothing more to give. I’ve given absolutely everything I have to this beautiful sport of tennis, and I’m really happy with that.

“I know I’ve done this before, but in a very different feeling. I’m so grateful to everything that tennis has given me. It’s given me all of my dreams, plus more, but I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to, yeah, put the rackets down.”

As per reports, Barty is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to further explain her decision.

