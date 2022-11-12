ATP Finals 2022: Format, groups, schedule, where to watch online and TV, time in IST - All you need to know

It's time for the last and final tournament of the ATP calendar of 2022 - the Tour Finals - in Turin, which begins from Sunday, November 13 onwards. The top-eight ranked players have made it to the ATP Finals, with incumbent world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz missing out owing to an injury he had incurred earlier this month in Paris Masters. The list however features two of the top Grand Slam winners in ATP history - Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). The Spaniard, who has been continuously struggling with injuries in the second half of 2022, will once again begin his quest for a maiden year-end trophy while Djokovic will be aiming to add a record-equalling sixth to his name and first since 2015. The field also has two other former champions in Stefanos Tsitsipas (2019) and Daniil Medvedev (2020).

Here is all you need to know about 2022 ATP Finals...

When will 2022 ATP Finals start?

2022 ATP Finals will begin from November 13 (Sunday) onwards and is a week-long event, ending on November 20 (Sunday).

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal avoid Novak Djokovic collision in ATP Finals group

Where will 2022 ATP Finals be played?

2022 ATP Finals will be played in Turin at the Pala Alpitour. The event, as always, will be played on one competition hard court.

Who are playing ATP Finals 2022? What are the two groups?

Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz will compete in the 2022 edition of the ATP Finals. The eight players have been divided into two groups -

Group Green: Nadal (1), Ruud (3), Auger-Aliassime (5), Fritz (8).

Group Red: Tsitsipas (2), Medvedev (4), Rublev (6), Djokovic (7).

What is the format of 2022 ATP Finals?

The group-stage will be played in round-robin format with each playing the other three in the group. The matches will be played in best of three sets with tie-breaks in each set. To decide which player ranks were on the points table, following factors are used: most wins, matches played, H2H tie in case of a draw, highest percentage of sets won, highest percentage of games won and finally, ATP rank at the end of last year-end event.

Top two from each group make the semis and the winners of those two ties make the final.

What is the schedule for ATP Finals 2022?

The group-stage matches will be played between November 13 and 18 with matches in afternoon (6:30 AM IST) and evening session (1:30 AM IST). The two semi-final matches will be held on November 19 in afternoon (6:30 AM IST) and evening session (after 1:30 AM IST). The final will be played on Sunday, November 20, at 11:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch ATP Finals 2022 on TV? Where can we watch it online?

ATP Finals 2022 will be aired on Sports 18. You can also catch the live streaming of the 2022 ATP Finals on Voot app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON