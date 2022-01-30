Australian Open 2022 Final Live Streaming, Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev: When and Where to watch live

Australian Open 2022, Nadal Vs Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off in a mouth-watering title clash at the Australian Open, with both stars having the chance to write their names into the record books. Nadal is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam crown to surpass his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Apart from the 21st major title, the Spaniard is also bidding to become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. He is on the cusp of making history. The "King of Clay" at 35 will be the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer. Nadal moved to 20 with his French Open title in 2020. Medvedev, on the other hand, has the chance to block Nadal from getting to 21 majors ahead of his "Big Three" rivals. Nadal leads Medvedev 3-1, with the Russian losing to the Spaniard in his first major final at the 2019 US Open over five sets. Medvedev is chasing a piece of history of his own after beating Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semi-final contest. He will also become the first player to follow his maiden major trophy with his second at the next Grand Slam event if he beats Nadal.

