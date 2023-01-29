Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch online and TV

Published on Jan 29, 2023 07:15 AM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is all set to play the men's singles final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday in Australian Open 2023. Djokovic has made a resounding comeback in the tournament after a controversial absence from Australian Open last year; the 35-year-old Serbian fought hamstring issues in this edition to reach the final frontier where he is eyeing history with a record tenth Australian Open title, having won nine already. Djokovic is also on the verge of equalling Rafael Nadal's world record of winning a total of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas will have his eyes set on winning the first Grand Slam title of his tennis career. This is only the second time that the Greek tennis star has reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament. But in Djokovic, he has found a very tough and seasoned opponent. Among others, it will be also be a match between experience and youth as the two finalists take on each other.

Here are the live streaming details

When will Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final take place?

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Where will Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final be held?

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final will be held in Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

At what time will Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final start?

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final will start tentatively at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final be available?

The live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 men's singles final will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

