Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open: Alexander Zverev digs deep to outlast fellow German Daniel Altmaier
tennis

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev digs deep to outlast fellow German Daniel Altmaier

The 24-year-old Zverev defeated the 87th-ranked Altmaier 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(1) under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena to set up a second round meeting against Australian John Millman.
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating compatriot Daniel Altmaier in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 07:07 PM IST
Reuters |

Alexander Zverev took time to warm up and had to dig deep against fellow German Daniel Altmaier in his first match of the Australian Open on Monday as the world number three kick-started his bid to add a maiden Grand Slam title to his Olympic gold.

The 24-year-old Zverev, who won the men's singles gold in Tokyo last year, defeated the 87th-ranked Altmaier 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(1) under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena to set up a second round meeting against Australian John Millman.

"Not much went to plan today to be honest except that I won," Zverev said in his on-court interview. "But that is how it is sometimes. It is the first round of a very long tournament and you are not always going to play your best tennis.

"It was a good match for me to get into the tournament and hopefully the next round will be better."

The 2020 U.S. Open finalist showed his frustration on occasions with double faults but was otherwise solid in his service games, facing only a single breakpoint in the entire match - which Altmaier converted to lead the third set briefly.

RELATED STORIES

But the tall German, whose best performance at Melbourne Park remains reaching the semi-finals in 2020, needed five match points to get over the line and sealed the contest in the tiebreaker when Altmaier found the net with a return.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open alexander zverev
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP