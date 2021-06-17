Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Azarenka, Samsonova, Muguruza win at grass-court German Open
tennis

Azarenka, Samsonova, Muguruza win at grass-court German Open

Azarenka needed 1 hour, 22 minutes to prevail and next faces either the fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova or American Jessica Pegula in her first grass-court quarterfinal since Wimbledon in 2015.
AP |
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Victoria Azarenka(AFP)

Victoria Azarenka reached the quarterfinals of the German Open by defeating home favorite Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Azarenka was down 4-1 in the second set before beating the German for the 10th time in 11 matches.

Azarenka needed 1 hour, 22 minutes to prevail and next faces either the fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova or American Jessica Pegula in her first grass-court quarterfinal since Wimbledon in 2015.

Liudmila Samsonova upset Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 in an all-Russian clash. The 22-year-old next faces Madison Keys of the United States, who upset the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday.

Also Thursday, Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3 to ensure her progress. The Spaniard next faces Alizé Cornet in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Cornet upset the third-seeded Bianca Andreescu on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
victoria azarenka german open angelique kerber
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP