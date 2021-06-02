Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tennis

Azarenka sees off teenager Tauson to move into French Open third round


Reuters | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Victoria Azarenka celebrates after defeating Denmark's Clara Tauson(AP)

Victoria Azarenka advanced to the third round of the French Open after overcoming Danish teenager Clara Tauson with a 7-5 6-4 victory Court Simonne-Mathieu on Wednesday.

The Belarusian 15th seed, a former semi-finalist at Roland Garros, started strong when she broke Tauson in the opening game of the match but the Danish 18-year-old broke back to make it 2-2 in the first set.

However, Azarenka broke again to take a 6-5 lead before serving out the opening set. The pair then traded breaks twice in the second set, with both players making a number of unforced errors.

But the vastly experienced Azarenka, 31, had the crucial break of serve again at 4-4 to take the lead. She then held serve to clinch victory and book a third-round match with American 23rd seed Madison Keys.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
