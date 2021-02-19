Barty takes Adelaide wild card to defend title
World number one Ash Barty, who exited the Australian Open with a quarter-final defeat, has taken a wild card to defend her title at the WTA 500 event in Adelaide next week, organisers said on Friday.
The 24-year-old Australian will be the top seed at the $535,530 event, scheduled to be held from Feb. 22-27, at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in South Australia.
"I am looking forward to coming back to Adelaide and having the opportunity to defend my title," Barty said in a statement.
"I feel grateful to get another week playing in front of Australian fans."
Barty won the Yarra Valley Classic warm-up event for the Australian Open at the beginning of February on her return to competitive tennis after a gap of 11 months after opting to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic for most of 2020.
The 2019 French Open champion will be joined in Adelaide by other Grand Slam winners like last year's Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu.
Barty, who lost to Czech Karolina Muchova on Tuesday at Melbourne Park during the year's first Grand Slam, is then expected to head to the Middle East next month to play WTA events in Doha and Dubai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty takes Adelaide wild card to defend title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita wins maiden WTA title, clinches Phillip Island Trophy doubles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calmer Osaka looking to be role model on court - coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka extends Serena Williams’s wait for 24th Grand Slam
- Until Thursday, when Naomi Osaka blunted that very power game with equal and greater force, thrashing Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals. It extended the 39-year-old’s Grand Slam draught to four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic into Australian Open final for 9th time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final
- Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to reach Australian Open final
- Australian Open: Osaka won the game in straight sets beating the 23-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam set streak ends at 35
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox