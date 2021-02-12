Home / Sports / Tennis / Barty withdraws from doubles amid concern over thigh injury
Barty played with her left thigh heavily strapped in her second round win over fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova but downplayed the injury on Thursday, saying she was "fit as a fiddle."
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)

World number one Ash Barty withdrew from the Australian Open doubles on Friday, raising concerns over her fitness for the singles as she manages a thigh strain.

She and American Jennifer Brady were scheduled to play in the second round of the women's doubles on Friday but withdrew from the match, handing Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka a walkover.

Top seed Barty, who made the semi-finals last year, is bidding to end Australia's 43-year wait for a home winner at the Grand Slam.

