Bengaluru Open announces new title sponsor for 2023 edition, confirms three-year partnership

Bengaluru Open, India’s only prestigious ATP Challenger tennis event has onboarded leading sports news and analysis portal DafaNews as its title sponsor for the next three years. The sponsorship deal will be effective from the current, 2023 edition of the esteemed tournament which will be commencing from February 20.

The Bengaluru Open, organized by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has been providing fans and players with world-class tennis experiences since 2015 and this association will see DafaNews promote the progress of the sport in the city as well as across the country.

“We are delighted to welcome DafaNews as our title sponsor for the Bengaluru Open. Their commitment as well as their presence within the sports community will strengthen our vision of nurturing the sport’s ecosystem within the country. Built on a strong foundation of belief and shared vision for the development of Indian tennis, we look forward to this long and successful association that will enhance the level of this prestigious tournament.” said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director of Bengaluru Open.

While DafaNews presents sports enthusiasts with news, updates, and analysis across all major sports, it has also played a major part in India’s sporting canvas by associating with a number of major teams and leagues. As part of this sponsorship, the news portal will see a prominent presence at the tournament through various branding collaterals.

“Partnering with Bengaluru open is an amazing opportunity. We've been showing our support for the growth of tennis in India, and this is another step in doing so. We are really pleased that this opportunity was given to us, and we couldn't be happier to have the chance to sponsor an ATP event once again.” said Joao Coimbra Tavares, DafaNews Manager.

The eminent tournament has been attracting stars of the tennis world since its inception and this year’s edition will be no different with Former World No. 10 Lucas Pouille and last year’s champion Chun-hsin Tseng set to take to the field and compete for the coveted title. The top Indian players like Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, etc have also entered to battle it out for the crown.

The Bengaluru Open will take place at the KSLTA Stadium, with the qualifiers being played from February 19 to 20 while the main draw will be conducted from February 20-26.

