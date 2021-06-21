Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Berrettini powers to Queen's title
tennis

Berrettini powers to Queen's title

Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini marked himself down as a genuine Wimbledon threat after beating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 to win the Queen's Club title on Sunday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Italy's Matteo Berrettini poses as he celebrates winning the final match against Britain's Cameron Norrie with the trophy.(Reuters)

Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini marked himself down as a genuine Wimbledon threat after beating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 to win the Queen's Club title on Sunday.

The 25-year-old used his huge serve and forehand to great effect once again to claim his fifth career title and become the first Italian champion at the prestigious event.

ALSO READ| Milos Raonic pulls out of Wimbledon due to calf injury

Berrettini banged down his 19th ace as he served for the match and claimed victory on his first match point.

"Sorry for the others but this is the nicest trophy I've won," the Italian said after becoming the first debutant to win the title since Boris Becker in 1985.

"I have been watching the tournament since I was a kid and this is a dream come true to win it."

The world number nine did not drop serve since the first round and held 46 service games in a row.

World number 41 Norrie dug deep to take the match to a deciding set but faltered at 3-4 as he dropped serve with untimely errors.

Norrie was Berrettini's third British victim this week after he also beat five-times champion Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

With Berrettini's serving looking untouchable it was vital Norrie looked after his own delivery but he dropped serve with a double fault in the sixth game of the opening set to hand Berrettini the decisive break.

Berrettini was close to winning in straight sets when he had two break points at 4-4 in the second but Norrie hit back superbly to level the match by winning the tiebreak.

It was only a temporary hiccup for Berrettini, however, as he powered through the decider to emulate Becker.

The German went on to win Wimbledon a few weeks later and the in-form Berrettini will head to the All England Club with high hopes of a deep run.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
matteo berrettini cameron norrie queen's club tennis
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP