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BJK Cup: India beat South Korea 2-1, stay in Asia/Oceania zone

Ankita Raina led India to a crucial tie victory against South Korea in the Billie Jean King Cup, while Vaishnavi Adkar impressed with her singles win.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 10:44 pm IST
By Avishek Roy
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New Delhi: Ankita Raina has fought many battles for India over a long career and remains the team’s most experienced campaigner in the Billie Jean King Cup (Asia/Oceania Group 1). So, when it came to the crucial tie against South Korea on the final day at the DLTA courts here, captain Vishal Uppal turned to her for singles duty. India still had faint hopes of making the playoffs after Indonesia beat Korea in a marathon tie on Friday.

India's Vaishnavi Adkar in action against Korea's Park So-hyun in their Billie Jean King Cup Asia Oceania Group 1 at the DLTA stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. India won the tie 2-1. (ANI)

Ankita, 33, may have slipped to 588 in the rankings from a career-best 160 five years ago, but her fighting abilities remain intact. She showed that against South Korea’s Dayeon Back, ranked 246 places above her, pushing her hard before losing 1-6, 5-7. The match could have taken a different turn had Ankita held serve at 5-3 in the second set. Instead, Back won the next two games and closed it out.

Back hit with power while Ankita countered smartly with drops and slices to take the pace off and open up the court. When it worked, it brought the centre court crowd alive.

The fans then witnessed an impressive performance from young Vaishnavi Adkar. Despite a 100-place gap in the singles rankings between her and Korea’s Park So-hyun, the Indian showcased her talent to rise. She held her nerve in a gripping two-hour contest to win 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

She carried that momentum into the second set with an early break, but her high-risk approach also produced errors, allowing Park to level. In the deciding tiebreak, Vaishnavi trailed 0-3 before responding strongly. She stroked cleanly under pressure to turn the match around and sealed a memorable win over a quality opponent.

 
ankita raina
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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