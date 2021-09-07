Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Bopanna-Dodig pair goes down fighting in US Open
tennis

Bopanna-Dodig pair goes down fighting in US Open

Bopanna and Dodig, seeded 13th, lost 7-6(4) 4-6 6-7(3) to the Australian Open runners-up in a gruelling contest that lasted two hours and 30 minutes on Monday night.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:44 PM IST
File photo of Rohan Bopanna(REUTERS)

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig fought their hearts out before losing their men's doubles third round to fourth seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury at the US Open in New York..

Bopanna and Dodig, seeded 13th, lost 7-6(4) 4-6 6-7(3) to the Australian Open runners-up in a gruelling contest that lasted two hours and 30 minutes on Monday night.

With this defeat, India's challenge has ended at the last Grand Slam of the season.

Sania Mirza lost her both women's doubles and mixed doubles first rounds and Ankita Raina also lost in the women's doubles.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan could not not qualify for the singles main draw, falling in the Qualifiers. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us open rohan bopanna
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Scrappy Sakkari survives gruelling three-setter to beat Andreescu

Emma Raducanu's dream US Open run continues with Shelby Rogers thrashing

Lloyd Harris wins battle of big servers to reach US Open quarter-finals

Karolina Pliskova advances to US Open quarter-finals
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP