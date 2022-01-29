Bopanna-Ramkumar seeded second at Tata Open Maharashtra

The Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan was on Saturday seeded second in the men's doubles event of the Tata Open Maharashtra, beginning January 31 here.

Bopanna and Ramkumar, who won the title in Adelaide before the Australian Open, will open their campaign against the experienced American pair of Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe.

The Aussie duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith has been given the top billing.

Apart from Bopanna and Ramkumar, two more Indian pairs will be seen in action in the doubles with Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan receiving the wild cards along with local boy Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja.

Four Indians, starting in the singles main draw, have been handed a comparatively tricky draw as they will face tough competitions against the higher-ranked opponents in their respective opening round matches.

Ramkumar will square off against eighth seed Stefano Travaglia while Yuki will be up against Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik.

Kadhe will begin his campaign against former World No. 28 Joao Sousa while Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face fifth-seeded Daniel Altamaier in the opening round.

Top seed Aslan Karatsev, second seed Lorenzo Musetti, third seed Gianluca Mager and defending champion Jiri Vesely (4) have received byes in the singles opening round.

In the qualifying singles, Mukund Sasikumar, who made his ATP main draw debut at the last edition here, and Manish Sureshkumar have received wildcards.

Sureshkumar will kickstart his campaign against Czech player Kopriva Vit and Sasikumar will play Celikbilek Altug of Turkey, who made his Grand Slam debut at 2021 French Open.

The qualifying matches will begin on Sunday.