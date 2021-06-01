Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Bopanna-Skugor enters second round of French Open
tennis

Bopanna-Skugor enters second round of French Open

India's Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia sailed into the men's doubles second round at the French Open with a straight-set win over Gerogia's Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andre Begemann of Germany.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna file photo.(Getty Images)

India's Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia sailed into the men's doubles second round at the French Open with a straight-set win over Gerogia's Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andre Begemann of Germany here on Tuesday.

The Indo-Croat combination took just an hour and one minute to dispose off their rivals 6-4 6-2 in their tournament opener.

ALSO READ| Osaka withdrawal: an awkward and unforeseen situation

Bopanna and Skugor broke their opponents once in the first set and twice in the second to wrap up in style.

Bopanna and Skugor will next take on the winners of another first round match between American duo of Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe and eight seeds Marcelo Melo of Brazil and Poland's Lukasz Kubot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
french open roland garros rohan bopanna franko skugor
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP