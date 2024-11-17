‘Briefly saw Novak few days ago…’: Serbia Davis Cup captain breaks silence on Djokovic retirement plans with big update

Compared to his usual standards, Novak Djokovic had a disappointing 2024. He only won his maiden Olympic gold, and failed to win any Grand Slam titles. He also withdrew from the ATP Finals, creating rumours about a possible retirement soon. Serbia's Novak Djokovic applauds with a trophy.(AFP)

The rumours have been further intensified as Djokovic's arch-rival Rafael Nadal is set to retire after the Davis Cup Finals.

Speaking to Sportklub, Serbia's Davis Cup captain Viktor Troicki dropped a huge update on Djokovic's future. "I briefly saw Novak a few days ago and I was delighted to hear that he is ready to start the new season at 100%. I also heard that the addition of a great coach to his team may be in the works, a legendary name, but these are just rumours," he said.

In 2024, he reached the Australian Open semi-finals, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets, crashing to his first AUS Open loss since 2018. He lost to Luca Nardi in the third round of Indian Wells Masters, and then fell to a semi-final defeat to Casper Ruud in the Monte Carlo Masters.

Meanwhile in the French Open, he withdrew from the quarterfinals after an injury in the previous round. Then he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, followed by winning gold at the Olympics, where he beat Alcaraz in the final. At the US Open, he lost to Alexei Popyrin in the third round.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz also expects Djokovic to make a massive comeback in Melbourne next year. Speaking to reporters, he said, "A really dangerous player. We've seen before that it doesn't matter if he doesn't play an official match for two, three, four months because he's going to come again and be able to win the tournament, be able to show a really high level of tennis."

"If he goes to Australia hungry, he's going to be one of the favourites to win Australia," he added.