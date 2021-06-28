Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tennis

Britain's Johanna Konta out of Wimbledon because of Covid-19 contact

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Johanna Konta of Great Britain: File photo(Getty Images)

Britain’s Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19. The All England Club confirmed the development, stating that the three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist was determined to have been in close contact with the team member and is required to self-isolate for 10 days.

The 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist becomes the first singles player, in either the women’s or men’s bracket, to be withdrawn from the field because of coronavirus protocols.

During a pre-tournament video conference on Saturday, Konta spoke about how unusual it is that she — and her team members — must stay at a hotel during the fortnight instead of her area home.

“In terms of the bubble life, it is very odd. It's odd to drive past, kind of, my home every day on the way to Wimbledon. Kind of half an hour into the journey, I’m like, Oh, OK. That is odd. It's a small price to pay to be able to be back and playing again here at Wimbledon.”

“It's kind of like an all-inclusive cruise, that's what it feels like. I've never been on a cruise, but that's how I imagine an all-inclusive cruise to be,” Konta said.

The All England Club said the team member showed Covid-19 symptoms Friday morning and took a Covid test, which came back positive for the illness.

Konta was scheduled to play Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The former’s spot will now be taken by China's Wang Yafan, who lost in qualifying.

(With Agency Inputs)

Topics
johanna konta wimbledon tennis tournament covid-19
