Can world no.1 Alcaraz stop Novak Djokovic's dominance? Top 5 contenders for Wimbledon 2023 men's singles title

The men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon has been a closed shop for the last 20 years, with no man not part of the ‘big 4’ of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, or Rafael Nadal winning it since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002. Djokovic has won each of the last four editions and three more besides, while Federer has won a record eight Wimbledon titles. Murray and Nadal have each chipped in with two. There will be plenty of players willing to challenge Djokovic in the 2023 tournament and change that, and here is the list of the top 5 contenders for Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic (R) is eyeing a record-equalling 8th title at Wimbledon 2023(File)

It is difficult to look beyond Novak Djokovic. The Serb is far and away the favourite at Wimbledon: he has won more matches at Wimbledon than the rest of the top 20 combined, and only one other man in the top 100 has a Wimbledon title, in the shape of Andy Murray. It is Djokovic’s tournament to lose with his experience and ability, as he continues to be the fittest player on tour even at 36. Djokovic looks set to tie Federer’s record at eight, with a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title.

The world number one Carlos Alcaraz is still inexperienced on grasscourts, but he should still be sure bet to go deep in the tournament given the inexperience of the rest of the tour around him as well. The young Spaniard is an electric player to watch, capable of spectacular defence and bruising offence. He was knocked out by Jannik Sinner last year, but is an improved player and fresh off a title at the Queen’s Club trophy on grass last week. He should fancy his chances to reach a second grand slam final.

Frances Tiafoe entered the top 10 for the first time in his career with a victory at the grasscourt Stuttgart Open in June, and is on a good wave of form. The American has a game that suits grass well, with a quick and powerful serve and willingness to be creative with angles and approach the net. He’s taken his time to rise to the biggest stage, but a semifinal appearance at his home open in New York has given him experience, and has shown he can thrive in this environment.

Cameron Norrie carries part of the hometown hope for Britain at Wimbledon. While Andy Murray has been impressive over the last few weeks, Norrie is still the top ranked Brit, and has an easier draw. He has a semifinal run last year to look back on, and has experience on grass courts. He ran into Djokovic last year, but is in the other half of the draw this year. He will want to go one better and reach the finals, but might need to beat Alcaraz, Medvedev, and Tsitsipas to reach that stage.

Sebastian Korda is something of a dark horse for the tournament, but has the game to suit grass as well. Standing at 6’5, he has the height and serve to dominate grass, and will use that as his primary weapon on the surface, as well as powerful groundstrokes. The American, son of former grand slam champion Petr, reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, but will be looking at a real breakthrough tournament at SW19 this summer.

