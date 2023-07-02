From world no.1 Swiatek to defending champion Rybakina, here are top 5 contenders for Wimbledon 2023 women's crown

Compared to the men’s tournament, the women’s singles have been a free-for-all, with nobody being able to knock down a legacy as a consistent contender to win at Wimbledon. The last 6 editions have seen 6 different champions, and although all have been big names in the women’s tour, their difficulty in defending their championship shows what a difficult task it can be at a tournament everyone wants to win so desperately. To boot, only the most recent of those six champions is at Wimbledon this year. A couple of upsets could mean this is anybody’s tournament to win.

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match in 2022 Wimbledon(REUTERS)