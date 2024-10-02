Carlos Alcaraz bounces back to outlast Jannik Sinner in a thriller to clinch his maiden China Open title

Carlos Alcaraz roared back from a set down to beat world number one Jannik Sinner in a thriller and win his first China Open title on Wednesday. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain gestures during their men's singles finals match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the China Open tennis tournament, National Tennis Center in Beijing, Wednesday.(AP)

The four-time Grand Slam champion from Spain edged a captivating final 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) for his fourth ATP crown of the year and 16th overall.

Alcaraz, who is set to return to number two in the world behind Sinner, was 3-0 down in the final-set tie break only to fight back and win in three hours, 21 minutes.

The dramatic triumph ended Sinner's run of 14 victories in a row and saw him deposed as the Beijing champion after an almighty fight.

In front of a packed house in Beijing, the early exchanges were nervy with both players under immediate pressure on their service games.

Sinner, 23, was the first to blink, with second-seeded Alcaraz breaking for a 3-1 lead and celebrating with a pump of the fist.

The Spaniard held easily for 4-1 and had his opponent uncharacteristically rattled.

Italy's Sinner has admitted to sleepless nights over a doping case that was reignited at the weekend when WADA said it had appealed the decision to clear him.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz served for the set but US Open champion Sinner grabbed the break back when he needed it most.

Sinner then saved set point on his own serve to force the tie break, and saved another in the tie break before taking the set at his first opportunity when Alcaraz fired long.

It was the first set Alcaraz had dropped all week.

The second set was just as tight.

Both players saw chances come and go but they went with serve until Alcaraz broke for 5-4, before holding with ease to send the final into a third set.

The decider again went to a tie break, where Alcaraz finally prevailed on his first match point.

Sinner has been playing in Beijing under fresh scrutiny.

He twice tested positive for a steroid in March but tennis authorities cleared him of wrongdoing and allowed him to keep playing.

In August, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted Sinner's explanation that the drug entered his system unintentionally when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday said it had appealed and was seeking a ban of up to two years.