Carlos Alcaraz's 'middle-finger' act for Canadian Open star moments before surprise defeat goes viral

Hoping to kick start his campaign towards a title-defence run in 2023 US Open on an impressive note after the stunning trophy haul in Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat in the quarterfinal round of Canadian Open on Friday night. For the second time in 12 months, and at the same event, Alcaraz lost to Tommy Paul in a three-setter tie on Centre Court. But moments before the match, Alcaraz was seen making an immodest gesture towards a rival at the event, an image of which went viral all over social media.

Carlos Alcaraz was seen making an immodest gesture in a hilarious manner towards a rival at Canadian Open

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It happened when Alcaraz was warming up for his quarterfinal match against Paul on the exercise bike. As compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina walked past him after the completion of his quarterfinal match, which he won in straight sets against Mackenzie McDonald, the 24-year-old knocked on the window and then jokingly showed the middle finger to Alcaraz. The world No.1 burst into laughter and then returned the favour, a screengrab of which went viral on social media.

A night to forget for Alcaraz

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alcaraz, who was scheduled to play against Paul in the night session, later lost 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 as the American reached this maiden Masters 1000 semifinal. Alcaraz had lost to the world No.14 at the very same event a year back in the Montreal edition of it, hence leaving his revenge unaccomplished.

It was a difficult night for Alcaraz who did not just see his 14-match winning streak come to an end but also was witnessed in a never-before-seen moment of absolute fury as he had thrown his racquet after losing the opening set. After the match, Alcaraz admitted that he still has a lot to work on before he heads towards US Open to defend his crown.

“I see myself back. And, you know, I realise that I didn't play well, you know, these matches,” he said of his time in Toronto. “So all I can do now is practice to be better. You know, I have some weeks before US Open. But now I have to be focused on Cincinnati. It's a Masters 1000. It's a big tournament as well. So I have to talk with my team. You know, I have to fly to Cincinnati, prepare well Cincinnati. But, obviously, I take a lot of lessons from this tournament, you know, coming to the next ones.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alcaraz will next be seen in action from Wednesday onwards when the main draw for Cincinnati Masters kicks off in Ohio. Novak Djokovic will also be part of the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail