Carlos Alcaraz plays down Wimbledon chances, names Novak Djokovic's real threat in title defence

Carlos Alcaraz lost out on his world number one rank to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, as the Serbian beat his young competitor in the semifinals before sealing his record 23rd grand slam. With the clay court season having come to a close with the showpiece tournament in Paris, all eyes have turned to the grass court preparation with Wimbledon approaching.

Carlos Alcaraz was realistic about his limited experience on grass courts being a roadblock for him

Djokovic is the man to beat on the men’s side of the draw, having won the last 4 tournaments at SW19 and sitting one short of Roger Federer’s record total of 8 at the Championships. Djokovic, always a competitor hungry for trophies, will enter this year’s edition as the best and fittest player on the men’s tour, and the favourite to make it five in a row.

Alcaraz, speaking at a press conference ahead of the Queen’s Club tournament in London, was realistic about his limited experience on grass courts being a roadblock for him, but also mentioned who he saw as the largest threat to Djokovic’s Wimbledon reign. “Djokovic, together with [Roger] Federer, is one of the greatest players ever seen on a grass court, so it’s going to be complicated,” said the 20-year-old Spaniard.

“Nick Kyrgios has already played a final in Wimbledon, and he’s very good on grass as well,” continued the man considered to be the future of men’s tennis. “I am not saying that I am not capable of beating Djokovic, but I think I have less chances than on other surfaces. I think that Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic than any other player.”

The controversial and confident Australian reached the finals of the 2022 tournament, where he took a lead winning the first set but lost in four sets to Djokovic. Kyrgios is considered to have one of the best serves on tour, and an aggressive style with flat groundstrokes which suits the pace and low bounce of grass courts more than hard or clay.

Kyrgios has had a tough run since last year’s Wimbledon, struggling with injuries and having to undergo knee surgery during his home tournament at the Australian Open. He began his comeback at the Stuttgart Open last week, but struggled in a first round loss to China’s Wu Yibing.

When asked about who can defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon, Kyrgios shared the same confidence in himself as Alcaraz. “No one. If it’s not me, no one.” If he is physically fit enough for Wimbledon, there is no doubt the maverick Aussie will be a threat once again, all the better for his experience last year, and the confidence which comes with such a run. Wimbledon begins on July 3, and all eyes will be on a potential Djokovic-Kyrgios rematch.

