Alcaraz's Wimbledon win intensifies battle for year-end world No.1 spot against Djokovic as Spaniard retains ATP crown

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 17, 2023 07:28 PM IST

Alcaraz successfully defended his world no.1 ranking on Sunday night after beating Djokovic in the thrilling five-setter clash

It was hailed by Novak Djokovic as the "ultimate showdown" for a reason. Besides it being the most anticipated final that world tennis waited for since the announcement of the draw, there was much at stake as the two best players on the tour clashed on the iconic Centre Court on Sunday. One of those for Carlos Alcaraz was his ATP ranking crown, and with his maiden Wimbledon title, which took his Grand Slam tally to two, adding to his 2022 US Open haul, the Spaniard retained it.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after winning his final match alongside runner up Serbia's Novak Djokovic (REUTERS)

Alcaraz successfully defended his world no.1 ranking on Sunday night after beating Djokovic in the thrilling five-setter clash and thus will begin his 29th week at the top spot. At the age of just 20, Alcaraz has already held the top ranking spot more than some of the big names in the game including Mats Wilander (20 weeks), Daniil Medvedev (16), Andy Roddick (13), Boris Becker (12) and his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero (8).

Alcaraz (9375) stands 880 points ahead of second-placed Djokovic (8795) in ATP Live rankings. Such has been the dominance of the pair on ATP tour that no other player stands within 2000 points, hence setting up an intense battle for the Year-end No.1 spot.

Djokovic already holds the record for most Year-end No.1 finish with seven instances, while Alcaraz will be hoping to hold on to the spot for the second consecutive year after rising to the top spot last year after US Open win.

Alcaraz through to 2023 ATP Finals

Following his Wimbledon win, the 20-year-old became the first player to qualify for the 2023 ATP finals which will be held from 12-19 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. He presently leads the ATP Live Race To Turin with 6,675 points with Djokovic standing 730 points behind, followed by Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz also leads the ATP tour with most wins this season. He already has 47 victories in 51 matches, despite missing Australian Open and Monte Carlo Masters, with six titles.

