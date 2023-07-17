Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Carlos Alcaraz gets congratulated by Novak Djokovic's son Stefan in internet-breaking video after Wimbledon win

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz gets congratulated by Novak Djokovic's son Stefan in internet-breaking video after Wimbledon win

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 17, 2023 06:18 PM IST

Despite Djokovic's loss, Stefan showed a great gesture towards Alcaraz in an internet-breaking video moments after the Wimbledon final.

Even at the age of just nine, Stefan, Novak Djokovic's son, showed great maturity after having watched his father go down in the Wimbledon 2023 final. Carlos Alcaraz, the world no.1, stunned the 23-time Grand Slam winner in an enthralling five-setter on Sunday evening to claim his maiden Wimbledon title and taking his Majors tally to two in addition to the 2022 US Open haul. Despite the loss, Stefan showed a great gesture towards Alcaraz in an internet-breaking video moments after the Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic's son Stefan congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon 2023 final
Novak Djokovic's son Stefan congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon 2023 final

Stefan was there in Djokovic's box throughout the four hours and 42 minutes of the final on Sunday and wore a smile on his face even as the Serb lost in the deciding set, thus ending his decade-long reign on Centre Court and losing a shot at not just one but two Open Era records.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic left red-faced after Alcaraz gives brutal reality check over 'arrogant' Wimbledon final remark

After Alcaraz made his way through the corridor at the All England Club after the post-match presentation show, he was greeted by the Djokovic family. Stefan was among the first to congratulate him as they shook hands followed by Jelena, Djokovic's wife. Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman was present as well.

Djokovic's ultimate praise for Alcaraz

Despite Djokovic losing the opportunity to become the first player to an unprecedented 24th major and becoming the joint-most successful player at Wimbledon, levelling Roger Federer, he was gracious in his defeat and admitted that he hadn't quite faced a player of Alcaraz's ability. He in fact compared him with the Big Three of men's singles tennis.

“I didn’t expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he’s proven he’s the best player in the world,” Djokovic said after his loss. “I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest. I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that.

“He’s got basically the best of all three worlds. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality, fighting spirit and incredible defence that we’ve seen with Rafa. I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands, some similarities with my backhands. He is a complete player.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out