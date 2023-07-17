Watch: Carlos Alcaraz gets congratulated by Novak Djokovic's son Stefan in internet-breaking video after Wimbledon win

Even at the age of just nine, Stefan, Novak Djokovic's son, showed great maturity after having watched his father go down in the Wimbledon 2023 final. Carlos Alcaraz, the world no.1, stunned the 23-time Grand Slam winner in an enthralling five-setter on Sunday evening to claim his maiden Wimbledon title and taking his Majors tally to two in addition to the 2022 US Open haul. Despite the loss, Stefan showed a great gesture towards Alcaraz in an internet-breaking video moments after the Wimbledon final. Novak Djokovic's son Stefan congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon 2023 final

Stefan was there in Djokovic's box throughout the four hours and 42 minutes of the final on Sunday and wore a smile on his face even as the Serb lost in the deciding set, thus ending his decade-long reign on Centre Court and losing a shot at not just one but two Open Era records.

After Alcaraz made his way through the corridor at the All England Club after the post-match presentation show, he was greeted by the Djokovic family. Stefan was among the first to congratulate him as they shook hands followed by Jelena, Djokovic's wife. Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman was present as well.

Djokovic's ultimate praise for Alcaraz

Despite Djokovic losing the opportunity to become the first player to an unprecedented 24th major and becoming the joint-most successful player at Wimbledon, levelling Roger Federer, he was gracious in his defeat and admitted that he hadn't quite faced a player of Alcaraz's ability. He in fact compared him with the Big Three of men's singles tennis.

“I didn’t expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he’s proven he’s the best player in the world,” Djokovic said after his loss. “I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest. I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that.

“He’s got basically the best of all three worlds. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality, fighting spirit and incredible defence that we’ve seen with Rafa. I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands, some similarities with my backhands. He is a complete player.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON