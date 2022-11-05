Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from ATP Finals citing abdominal injury, ends 2022 season

Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday ended his 2022 season after he announced his withdrawal from the impending ATP Finals, will begins in Turin later this month, and from the Davis Cup Finals as well owing to an abdominal injury. Alcaraz had incurred it during the second set of his quarterfinal match against Holger Rune in Paris Masters on Friday.

"After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, @drlopezmartinez and @JuanjoMoreno_M, unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks," Alcaraz tweeted. "Unfortunately I won't make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals. It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery. Thank you for the support!"

Alcaraz has had an impressive 2022 season where he won his maiden Grand Slam trophy, with the US Open haul in New York in September. The win led to Alcaraz becoming the youngest ever world no.1 in ATP history.

In 2022, Alcaraz won 57 of his 70 matches, laced with five tour-level titles which includes his first two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid.

The 19-year-old will be replaced by Taylor Fritz in the ATP Finals. The American too has had a breakout 2022 season where he had claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells after beating Rafael Nadal in the final.

