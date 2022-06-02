Coco Gauff beats Martina Trevisan to book French Open final ticket against Iga Swiatek

American teenager Coco Gauff continued her impressive run at the ongoing French Open as she defeated Italy's Martina Trevisan to advance to the finals of the women's singles event.

Gauff closed the match in straight sets, winning the encounter 6-3, 6-1, which saw both players featuring in a major semi-final for the first time.

With this feat, the 18-year-old becomes the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

She will be chasing her maiden Grand Slam glory against world number one Iga Swiatek, who earlier in the day put up a dominant show against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. She also closed the match in straight sets and won it 6-2, 6-1.

