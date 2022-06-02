Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Coco Gauff beats Martina Trevisan to book French Open final ticket against Iga Swiatek
tennis

Coco Gauff beats Martina Trevisan to book French Open final ticket against Iga Swiatek

American teenager Coco Gauff continued her impressive run at the ongoing French Open as she defeated Italy's Martina Trevisan to advance to the finals of the women's singles event.
Coco Gauff in action against Martina Trevisan during their women's semi-final singles match at the French Open.(AFP)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 09:52 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

American teenager Coco Gauff continued her impressive run at the ongoing French Open as she defeated Italy's Martina Trevisan to advance to the finals of the women's singles event. 

Gauff closed the match in straight sets, winning the encounter 6-3, 6-1, which saw both players featuring in a major semi-final for the first time. 

With this feat, the 18-year-old becomes the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

She will be chasing her maiden Grand Slam glory against world number one Iga Swiatek, who earlier in the day put up a dominant show against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. She also closed the match in straight sets and won it 6-2, 6-1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
coco gauff
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP