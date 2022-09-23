'Come on, OK? There can't be that many ‘GOATs'': Federer's epic reply to Greatest of All Time debate on him, Rafa, Novak

Tennis fans always love to ask - Who’s the “Greatest of All-Time” in men’s tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic? One can spend countless hours on this discussion, as it has been over the last two decades or more, but there hasn't been one specific answer. The trio have dominated men's tennis like no other, winning 62 of the last 75 Grand Slams and with each of their title wins, the debate gets reignited. However, the most recent cause has been Federer's retirement from the sport and the Swiss legend, who has 20 Slams to his name and 103 career titles, had an epic response to the GOAT debate on him, Rafa and Novak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People always like to compare. I see it every day with my twins. Without wanting, you compare them. You shouldn’t — ever,” Federer said during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, hours after his farewell news conference at the O2 arena in London which will host his final competition, the Laver Cup.

ALSO READ: Watch: Federer's epic four-word reply to Novak Djokovic's 'Sorry Roger for 2019 Wimbledon final' remark

“Naturally, we do the same in tennis. ... I am my own career, my own player, that needed those challenges. They needed a challenger like myself,” he said, leaning back on a couch, having traded in the blue blazer and polo shirt he wore earlier for a post-practice navy pullover, white T-shirt and black jogger pants. “We made each other better. So at the end of the day, we’ll all shake hands and be like, ‘That was awesome.’ Now is somebody going to be happier than the other? I mean, in moments, maybe.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Federe hailed the discussion as a "fun debate" but admitted it to be "silly" given what the three have achieved in the illustrious career.

“I always say it’s wonderful to be part of that selective group. How can you compare? What’s better? To win when you’re old or when you’re young? I have no idea, you know. Is it better to win on clay or grass? Don’t know. Is it better to have super dominant years or come back from injury? I don’t know,” he said. “It really is impossible to grasp," he said.

Federer, who grew up watching a lot of basketball as well, brought on Michael Jordan and LeBron James into the GOAT discussion as well before making a hilarious statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Who is the greatest? Probably MJ. But is it LeBron? Some stats say he is. I think it’s a phenomenon of (social) media. Everybody calling each other ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ I’m like, Come on, OK? There cannot be possibly that many ‘GOATs,’” Federer said, then cracked himself up with a Dad joke: “In Switzerland, we have a lot of them, but they’re in the fields.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON