Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Tiafoe and Sock Laver Cup 2022 Live: Murray in action; Federer set for swansong

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock Laver Cup 2022 Live: Roger Federer will be the cynosure of the match, as he has been in world tennis at the event and over the last one week since his made the shocking announcement to retire from the sport at the end of the Laver Cup in London. Federer's final act will be a doubles tie with his greatest rival and friend, Rafael Nadal on his side of the court as the Team Europe pair will be up against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Team Europe have already taken a 2-0 lead on Day 1 of the event after winning two singles matches - Casper Ruud beat Sock while Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Diego Schwartzman. The evening session will also feature Andy Murray going up against Alex de Minaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON