Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Tiafoe and Sock Laver Cup 2022 Live: Murray in action; Federer set for swansong
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock Laver Cup 2022 Live: Roger Federer will be the cynosure of the match, as he has been in world tennis at the event and over the last one week since his made the shocking announcement to retire from the sport at the end of the Laver Cup in London. Federer's final act will be a doubles tie with his greatest rival and friend, Rafael Nadal on his side of the court as the Team Europe pair will be up against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Team Europe have already taken a 2-0 lead on Day 1 of the event after winning two singles matches - Casper Ruud beat Sock while Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Diego Schwartzman. The evening session will also feature Andy Murray going up against Alex de Minaur.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 24, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live Updates: Murray being coached by Nadal and Federer.
Big hold from De Minaur as he keeps the opening set alive at 4-all against Murray.
Sep 24, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live Score: Murray breaks back
OUTRAGEOUS! That backhand over-the-head- return was absolutely stunning from Murray. London crowd has gone berserk while his teammates were left astounded. Murray has been dominating the longer rallies in the match. He breaks to love and its all level in this singles tie at 3-3.
Sep 24, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live: Zverev spotted in the stand
Alexander Zverev, who has previously been part of Laver Cup and is presently recovering from an ankle injury he incurred in French Open, is in the stand for Federer's last match. Rafael Nadal's family is present as well - his sister and uncle Toni.
Sep 23, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live: Just the start Team World was looking for
De Minaur breaks Andy Murray in the latter's first service game. Wonderful start and his teammates are all pumped up.
Sep 23, 2022 11:50 PM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live: All set for the Murray vs De Minaur tie
This is the second time they will face each other. The Aussie and Team World member had defeated the three-time Slam winner 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in Zhuhai Championships in 2019.
Sep 23, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live Score: Time for Andy Murray's singles match
In the third match of the Day 1 line-up, Team Europe's Andy Murray will be up against Alex de Minaur of Team World. Can Team World pull one back or will the defending champions soar ahead in the competition with a 3-0 lead?
Sep 23, 2022 11:32 PM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live Updates: Day 1 results so far!
Casper Ruud defeated Jack Sock 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 to give Team Europe the perfect start on the opening day of 2022 Laver Cup. Stefanos Tsitsipas then put Team Europe 2-0 ahead with a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win against Team World’s Diego Schwartzman in London.
Sep 23, 2022 11:27 PM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live Updates: Thank you, Roger Federer!
Sep 23, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live Score: Seems like this pairing was already decided
Sep 23, 2022 11:12 PM IST
Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal doubles match, Laver Cup Live Score: Nadal on having Federer as his doubles partner
“To be part of this historic moment is amazing and unforgettable for me,” Nadal said during the press conference. “I am super excited and I hope I can play at a good level. Hopefully, together we can create a good moment and hopefully win a match.”
Sep 23, 2022 11:05 PM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live Score: One last practice before the last dance
Sep 23, 2022 11:03 PM IST
Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal doubles match, Laver Cup Live Score: Federer on having Nadal as his doubles partner
“I am not sure if I will be able to handle it all but I will try,” Federer said during Team Europe’s post-tournament press conference. “I’ve had some tough moments in the past, being horribly nervous. All these years. This match feels a whole lot different. Playing with Rafa feels really different.”
Sep 23, 2022 10:57 PM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live Score: The perfect way to say goodbye?
The Fedal rivalry has been arguably the most celebrated rivalries in sports history, let alone in tennis. They have faced each other 40 times in the tour over the last two decades, with each considering the other their greatest rivalry and a friend. Hence, it only seems fitting that Federer will have Nadal by his side in a doubles match in his swansong.
Sep 23, 2022 10:53 PM IST
Laver Cup 2022 Live Score: One last time for Federer
Having played his last competitive match in Wimbledon 2021, Federer was set for a return to ATP tour. He had confirmed his participation for Laver Cup and ATP 500 event in Basel next month. But his continued struggle with the knee injury forced him to make the shocking announcement of his retirement last week. With the injury remaining a concern, he will only play a doubles, tonight, before making way for Matteo Berrittini to replace him for the singles.
Sep 23, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
