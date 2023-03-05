Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Daniil Medvedev beats Andrey Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick

Daniil Medvedev beats Andrey Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick

tennis
Published on Mar 05, 2023 07:49 AM IST



ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 4, 2023 Russia's Daniil Medvedev poses with trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Amr Alfiky(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive form with a win 6-2 6-2 over compatriot Andrey Rublev in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday, claiming his third title in three weeks.

Defending champion Rublev, bidding for a second straight title in Dubai, was unable to put up much resistance as he did not have a single break point during a battle between childhood friends that lasted just over an hour.

Medvedev, who entered the final having not dropped a set this week and ended Novak Djokovic's unbeaten run in the semi-finals, added to last month's titles in Doha and Rotterdam to take his tally to 19 Tour-level titles.

"It is amazing because at the start of the year, it was not perfect. In tennis when you don't win matches you have doubts. Now it just feels better," Medvedev said.

"I was really happy with these three weeks and I am looking forward to the next ones.

"I know Andrey can cause a lot of trouble to everyone on Tour. Every time we play he tries to make me suffer, I try to make him suffer. Today I managed to be on top, but the next match could be a different story."

The 27-year-old, who sent down nine aces and converted 57% of the breakpoints he won in the final, moves sixth in the ATP rankings, while Rublev drops to number seven.

"I think it's a good thing for Daniil that he's doing this, for his career, for his life, that he's achieving those things. Three titles in a row, it's unreal. What else to say?" Rublev told a post-match news conference.

Former U.S. Open champion Medvedev next travels to the United States where he will look to continue his winning run at Indian Wells from March 19 to April 2.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
daniil medvedev andrey rublev
