Daniil Medvedev beats Carlos Alcaraz to set up US Open 2023 final against Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz's hopes for a second-successive US Open title, as he defeated the world no.1 Spaniard 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a little more than three hours to enter the final of the 2023 edition. Medvedev will set up the title clash with Novak Djokovic, who beat American youngster Ben Shelton in straight sets to advance to final earlier on Saturday. Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz(REUTERS)

Seeded third, Medvedev had secured his first major title at the 2021 US Open, where he defeated Djokovic in the final. This victory had denied Djokovic the opportunity to achieve the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

Alcaraz was the defending champion at the Flushing Meadows, having defeated Norway's Casper Ruud in four sets to win his maiden Grand Slam title last year. This year, the 20-year-old Spaniard added another Slam to his cabinet, clinching the Wimbledon title in an incredible five-setter against Djokovic. Interestingly, prior to the start of the two weeks at US Open, there had been widespread anticipation of a final showdown between Djokovic and Alcaraz.

Medvedev's 2021 title at the US Open remains his only Grand Slam title to date. Additionally, this marks Medvedv's fifth major title match overall. His previous finals appearances include a loss to Rafael Nadal in New York in 2019 and defeats to Djokovic at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz, despite his many accomplishments on the tennis court, has never staged a comeback from being two sets down to win a match. Facing adversity, Alcaraz approached the third set with increased determination after being two-down, securing a crucial break by executing a clever lob to establish a 3-1 lead.

This breakthrough proved to be sufficient for Alcaraz as he maintained his composure to claim the set 6-3, marking the beginning of his comeback effort.

The fourth set evolved into a test of willpower, particularly during a tense sixth game that spanned 13 minutes. In this critical moment, Medvedev secured a hard-fought break, propelling himself to a 4-2 advantage.

With a quick hold, the pressure shifted entirely onto Alcaraz, as his hopes of defending his title hung in the balance, necessitating a break to extend the match.

In a breathtaking and back-and-forth game, Alcaraz made a final stand, requiring Medvedev to fend off four match points to seal the victory.

