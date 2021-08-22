Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Daniil Medvedev crashes out in Cincinnati
tennis

Daniil Medvedev crashes out in Cincinnati

The World No.2 took a medical timeout to check the condition of his hand, but returned to play out the match. Momentum shifted after the incident and Rublev went on to claim his first win over Medvedev.
PTI | , Cincinnati
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Daniil Medvedev serves the ball during his semifinal match against Andrey Rublev during the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center(USA TODAY Sports)

Daniil Medvedev was left fuming in the second set of his 2-6 6-3 6-3 loss to compatriot Andrey Rublev at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, USA.

While chasing down a baseline shot from Rublev, Medvedev crashed into an on court TV camera.

The contact was with such force, the heavy broadcast camera was knocked over. Medvedev checked the operator was ok and then looked to reset for the next point, before remonstrating with the chair umpire.

He kicked the camera in frustration, then complained he "nearly broke his hand". Demanding the camera be removed, the umpire could only explain he wasn't able to make that decision.

The World No.2 took a medical timeout to check the condition of his hand, but returned to play out the match. Momentum shifted after the incident and Rublev went on to claim his first win over Medvedev.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
daniil medvedev andrey rublev
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sania-Mchale enters quarterfinals at Cleveland

Ash Barty enjoys "awesome" U.S. Open tune-up with Cincinnati win

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati crown

'I almost broke my hand': Medvedev collides with camera in shock loss
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP