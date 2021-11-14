Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daniil Medvedev fights back to sink Hubert Hurkacz in ATP Finals opener

Medvedev allowed his Polish opponent to take the early advantage in the season-ending event following a tight tiebreaker but responded in style.
Danil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after defeating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 10:29 PM IST
World number two Daniil Medvedev came from a set down to power past ATP Finals debutant Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 and get his title defence off to a winning start in Turin on Sunday.

Russian Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open title in September for his maiden Grand Slam crown, allowed his Polish opponent to take the early advantage in the season-ending event following a tight tiebreaker but responded in style.

The 25-year-old fired 15 aces to Hurkacz's 12 and converted two break points on a fast court to seal victory in the Red Group ahead of potentially tricky challenges against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

"It was a very tight match," said Medvedev, looking to become the first back-to-back ATP Finals winner since Serb Novak Djokovic claimed four between 2012-15, in his post-match interview. "One good shot and the point is over.

"I think a lot of matches are going to be like this because the courts are super fast. The only two games I had break points I managed to break and that was the key."

Medvedev showed glimpses of the form that helped him beat Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the title on London last year, as he went up 3-0 in the second set after an early break.

He raised his level in the third set to close out the match, hitting more than 30 winners and not facing a single breakpoint in a clash lasting a little more than two hours.

Olympic champion Zverev will face Italian Berrettini in the second Red Group match later on Sunday.

