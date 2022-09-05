Medvedev fires massive warning to Nadal with Nick Krygios statement after US Open exit: 'He played at Novak, Rafa level'

With defending champion Daniil Medvedev knocked out of the ongoing US Open 2022 on Monday, Rafael Nadal stands as the clear favourite to reclaim the trophy for a record fifth time in his career. Medvedev had admitted a few days back that the Spaniard is a "big favourite" in the competition, but on Monday, following his exit, he gave a massive warning to the 35-year-old with a big statement on Nick Kyrgios, who defeated him in a four-set tie on Arthur Ashe in their last-16 tie.

Following the 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat to the Australian showman, Medvedev admitted that Kyrgios was the better player in the match and explained that his level of tennis in the clash was of the same level as Novak Djokovic and Nadal. He then went on to add that if the Aussie continues with his dominating form of tennis, there is no stopping, backing Kyrgios as a clear favourite for the US Open title.

“He played quite good in Montreal also. Yeah, it was a high-level match. [I’ve] played Novak, Rafa. They all play amazing. Nick today played kind of their level, in my opinion,” Medvedev said.

“He has a little bit different game because he's not like a grinder in a way. At the same time he can rally. He's tough to play. He has an amazing serve. But from baseline it's not like when the point starts, you know that you have the advantage. He plays good. He has every shot. It was a really high-level match, I mean, from him. If he plays like this until end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it.”

Nadal will be aiming to keep his unbeaten run in Grand Slams intact in 2022 when he takes on Frances Tiafoe for a place in the quarters at the US Open. With Nadal and Kyrgios at the opposite end of the draw, the two are only likely to face each other in the final. But the two still have a long way to go.

Nadal has a possible Andrey Rublev meeting in the quarterfinal before a Carlos Alcaraz threat looms large in the semis. Kyrgios, meanwhile will face Karen Khachanov next in the quarters before facing one between Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud.

