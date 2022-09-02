Medvedev makes huge Rafael Nadal US Open admission with Novak Djokovic statement: 'I don’t want to say favourite but...'

Daniil Medvedev, who has comfortably cruised to the third round at the US Open 2022 and is slated to take on Wu Yibing of China on Friday to keep alive his quest of retaining the crown at the Flushing Meadows which he had bagged a year back by beating a rampaging Novak Djokovic in straight sets, made a massive admission on Rafael Nadal and his chances of giving him a tough fight for the final major of the calendar year. And Medvedev made the admission with a Djokovic statement.

Nadal headed to the US Open with lack of match practice amid his injury concerns. He managed to make only one appearance in the US Open tune-up, at Cincinnati, where his return was cut short by eventual champion Borna Coric in his opener. But Nadal has now reached the third round of the contest after beating Fabio Fognini in four sets on Thursday.

Speaking to the press, Medvedev picked Nadal as a "big favourite" in New York giving his ongoing unbeaten run in the Slams this year which includes title victories at the Australian Open and French Open. Nadal had the chance to make it three in a row in Wimbledon but was forced to pull out in the semis owing to an abdominal tear.

“I don’t want to put pressure on anybody, but I think Rafa is a big favourite also,” Medvedev replied on being asked if he felt he was the favourite to retain the title. “He won the last time he played here against me actually. He won two slams this year. I think Novak is better on grass, but Rafa didn’t play [in the Wimbledon semi-final or final]. He actually didn’t lose in a Grand Slam this year. He retired [before the semi-final], which is not the same.

“In my opinion Rafa is big, let’s call it like this, I don’t want to say favourite, big favorite, [but] he’s definitely big figure in this tournament.

“Then for sure there are many other good guys. I’m happy to see my name sometimes in the odds or something like this because I’m like, ‘That’s great. That means that I play some good tennis.’ Being amongst the favourites just brings me more motivation to try to do well.”

Nadal has so far lost the opening set in both the matches he has played so far in US Open. He will next face Richard Gasquet in the third round on Saturday.

