Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 semi-final: H2H, live streaming and telecast - All you need to know

With Wimbledon 2024 slowly closing to its finish, fans will be gearing up for the upcoming men's singles semi-final clash between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul in his quarter-final clash, sealing a 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-2 win. Meanwhile, Medvedev beat Jannik Sinner 6(7)-7(9) 6-4 7(7)-6(4) 2-6 6-3 in the quarters. Daniil Medvedev is up against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2024 semi-final.

Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 semi-final: Head-to-head

In terms of head-to-head, the Russian trails 2-4 against Alcaraz. They last met at the 2024 Indian Wells final, which Alcaraz won. The Spaniard also alo beat Medvedev in the ATP finals in 2023. Meanwhile, Medvedev beat him in US Open 2023 semis and 2021 Wimbledon. Alcaraz also notched wins in 2023 Wimbledon semis and 2023 Indian Wells Masters.

Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 semi-final:Road to Wimbledon 2024 semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev-

D. Medvedev defeats A. Kovacevic, 6-3 6-4 6-2 | First round

D. Medvedev defeats A. Muller, 6(3)-7(7) 7(7)-6(4) 6-4 7-5

D. Medvedev defeats JL. Struff, 6-1 6-3 4-6 7(7)-6(3) | Third round

D. Medvedev defeats G. Dimitrov, 5-4 walkover | Round of 16

D. Medvedev defeats J. Sinner, 6(7)-7(9) 6-4 7(7)-6(4) 2-6 6-3 | Quarter-final

Carlos Alcaraz-

C.Alcaraz defeats M. Lajal, 7(7)-6(3) 7-5 6-2 | First round

C.Alcaraz defeats A. Vukic, 7(7)-6(5) 6-2 6-2 | Second round

C.Alcaraz defeats F. Tiafoe 5-7 6-2 4-6 7(7)-6(2) 6-2 | Third round

C.Alcaraz defeats U. Humbert, 6-3 6-4 6-1 7-5 | Round of 16

C.Alcaraz defeats T. Paul, 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-2 | Quarter-final

Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 semi-final: Time and venue

The Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 semi-final will place at Centre Court, and is expected to witness plenty of high-profile name among the spectators. The time of the match is to be decided, and will take place on Friday (July 11).

Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 semi-final: Live streaming and telecast

The Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 semi-final match will be live broadcasted in India on television via Star Sports. It will be live streamed via Hotstar.