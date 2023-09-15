Davis Cup: Rohan Bopanna to team up with Yuki Bhambri in doubles

Indian ace Rohan Bopanna will be aiming to finish his Davis Cup career on a high when India take on Morocco in the two-day World Group-II Davis Cup tie, starting Saturday, at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium here.

Bopanna, who began his Davis Cup journey for India in 2002 with a match against Australia in the World Group qualifying, will be playing his 50th Davis Cup tie on Sunday when he pairs with Yuki Bhambri in doubles against the Moroccan duo of Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami. On the other hand, debutant Sasikumar Mukund and top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal are slated to play the first two singles on Saturday against Yassine Dlimi and Adam Moundir respectively.

Earlier this year, in March, India had lost to Denmark 2-3 in the World Group-I Play-offs. In terms of rankings, Indians are far ahead to the opponents but Moroccans have enough experience of playing Davis Cup ties even though the two teams are facing each other the first time. Certainly, all eyes would be on the 26-year-olds, Mukund and Nagal, on the first day and the hosts will hope to get a good start.

Bhambri, who is yet to win a single match in Davis Cup doubles, has the advantage of playing with Bopanna. And this pairing might be the one India goes with at the Asian Games too.

“I would like to finish my Davis Cup career on a high as playing for India has always been a proud moment for me,” said Bopanna, 43, who would continue his ATP tour after playing the Asian Games later this month. “This Davis Cup tie will help us prepare well for the Asian Games even though the time gap is short in both the events.”

The hot and humid conditions will also be a factor even though the organisers have rescheduled the timings of the matches on both the days.

India’s non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal is confident about team’s good show in the tie against Morocco. “We have a balanced side, and everyone is committed to winning the tie as we all want to give Bopanna a warm send-off,” he said soon after the tie draw on Friday as chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the event at his official residence.

The winning team will earn the right to compete in the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs whereas the loser will compete in the 2024 World Group II Play-offs. On Saturday, the matches start at 2.00 p.m, whereas it will be a 1.00 p.m. start on Sunday.

FIXTURES

Saturday (first singles): Sasikumar Mukund (Ind) vs Yassine Dlimi (Mor); Second singles: Sumit Nagal (Ind) vs Adam Moundir.

Sunday (doubles): Yuki Bhambri-Rohan Bopanna (Ind) vs Elliot Benchetrit-Younes Lalami Laaroussi (Mor); First reverse singles: Sumit Nagal (Ind) vs Yassine Dlimi (Mor); Second reverse singles: Sasikumar Mukund (Ind) vs Adam Moundir (Mor).

