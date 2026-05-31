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Defending champion Coco Gauff eliminated from French Open by Anastasia Potapova

Reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff lost in three sets to Austrian Anastasia Potapova on Saturday. 

Updated on: May 31, 2026 12:03 am IST
AFP |
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Reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff lost in three sets to Austrian Anastasia Potapova to end to her Roland Garros title defence on Saturday.

Reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff lost in three sets(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The fourth seed was defeated in the third round 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 by the 28th seed after being a break up in the deciding set.

"I think I've had a few (big wins) before, but I'd put it top three for sure," Potapova said on court after earning a career third win over Gauff.

Despite losing her first service game to open the match, Gauff struck back to break the Russian-born Austrian in the eighth and 10th games and take the lead.

Potapova responded with two consecutive breaks of her own to race 3-0 ahead at the start of the second frame.

The 25-year-old's serve then deserted her as well, as the next five games all produced breaks, with Potapova passing up two set points behind her own delivery.

A booming backhand winner down the line and a miss-hit Gauff forehand from deuce put Potapova 5-4 ahead with the world number four serving to keep her title defence alive.

But from 30-0, Gauff quickly unravelled and Potapova fell on her back in celebration as the American returned long and departed the tournament.

Potapova will meet Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya for a spot in the quarter-finals.

 
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