Defending champion Simona Halep pulls out of Wimbledon 2021 with calf injury

Defending women's singles champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from Wimbledon 2021 with a calf injury on the eve of the tournament. Halep was last seen in action during the WTA clay court event in Rome in May, where she retired during the second-round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany and has not been seen in action since.

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," the 29-year-old said in a statement.

"I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from two years ago, I was excited and honoured to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion."

Halep, who beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to be crowned champion in 2019, also had to give the Roland Garros a miss. She is yet to give a timeline of her recovery or an estimate of when she will be back in action, but the two-time but the two-time Grand Slam winner said she is looking forward to getting back fitter and stronger.

"Unfortunately, my body didn’t cooperate and I’ll have to save that feeling for next year. I can honestly say that I'm really down and upset about having to take this decision. This period has been difficult but to miss the last two majors has made it even more challenging mentally and physically," Halep added.

"We will see what the future holds but I'm hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete. Thank you to everyone at Wimbledon for your understanding and support."